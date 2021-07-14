Martin woman arrested after throwing drinks in Huck’s

A Martin woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing drinks inside Huck’s.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jericka Payne was arrested by Martin Police Patrolman Cody Stewart after she threw a Body Armor drink in the store and slammed an A&W Root Beer on the counter.

Payne was spotted walking on Hyndsver Road and was reportedly uncooperative and yelling in incomplete sentences.

Payne is charged with Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. She’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.