Martin woman charged in Camden bomb threat

A Weakley County woman is in the Benton County Jail charged with making a bomb threat to the Camden Hospital.

Channel 7 reports 30-year-old Carlin Bush, of Martin, was arrested Saturday on one count of False Reports-Bomb Threats.

The arrest stems from a May 29th incident when the Camden Police Department received a report of a bomb threat being called into Camden General Hospital.

The hospital was immediately evacuated and THP K-9 bomb dogs responded to the scene with building later cleared after no device or explosives were found on the property.

Camden Police investigators, TBI special agents, and Tennessee Homeland Security agents were able to track Miss Bush through 911 and phone records. Miss Bush is a former employee of the Camden General Hospital, who resigned from the hospital, according to hospital records.

It was determined she placed the false bomb report call to the hospital from a hospital location in Martin.

The Martin Police Department assisted in the investigation.