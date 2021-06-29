Martin woman charged with breaking windows with bat

A Martin woman is accused of breaking the windows of a home with a baseball bat.

Fifty-three-year-old Rose Burns was arrested by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Lasater after Burns allegedly ran her vehicle into the side of a house on Jackson Road in Martin and then smashed the window of the victim’s car.

The victim left the scene to escape from Burns, who was later found by Deputy Lasater in the bathroom inside the residence.

A witness states Burns walked around the residence breaking out the windows with a baseball bat, with Deputy Lasater finding the bat lodged in the window next to the front door.

Burns is charged with Vandalism over $500 and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.