A Martin woman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Martin Police Lieutenant Brad Cook was called to the Hamilton Ryker parking lot and noted damage done to the front driver’s side of the victim’s car.

27-year-old Christina Pace later met Lieutenant Cook at the police station and was charged with Leaving the Scene of Accident. Pace also had a warrant out of Stewart County for failure to pay child support.

She’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

