A Martin woman is charged with stealing over a quarter of a million dollars from a Weakley County business over a period of eight years.

52-year-old Rhonda L. Boyd of Martin is accused of taking about $328,000 dollars between January 1, 2010 to May 23, 2018 from B & R Machine and Gear Corporation in Sharon.

Boyd was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of felony theft and is set to appear in Weakley County Circuit Court November 26.

