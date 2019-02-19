A Martin woman is charged with stealing a rental car.

Weakley County Investigator Eric Smith was contacted last week by the owner of Southern Car Rental about a vehicle rented by 27-Autumn Brianna Tyson. The vehicle was supposed to have been returned on January 20th.

The vehicle was eventually located on Mt. Pelia Road by Investigator Smith and Investigator Marty Plunk.

After Tyson was taken into custody, Investigator Plunk recognized the odor of marijuana, and Tyson took them to the bedroom and gave them a marijuana smoking pipe that still contained marijuana.

Tyson is charged with Theft over $2,500 dollars, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.

She appears Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.