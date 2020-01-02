A Martin woman is facing drug and traffic charges after driving the wrong way on a one-way street in Dresden.

19-year-old Cyra Samara Napier was stopped by Dresden Police Patrolman Thomas Travis after he observed her driving the wrong way on East Maple, which is a one-way street.

According to the arrest affidavit, as Patrolman Travis was running her identification, he noticed Miss Napier digging in her purse and had something in her hand.

When approached, Miss Napier refused to let go of what was in her hand and eventually dropped a white piece of paper containing less than a gram of meth.

The ID check revealed Miss Napier had a suspended license out of Dickson County General Sessions Court for Failure to Appear and a check of the registration revealed the registration did not match the vehicle.

Miss Napier is charged with Simple Possession of Meth, Driving the Wrong Way, Driving on a Suspended License First Offense, and Registration Violation.

She was released from the Weakley County Jail and will appear in court at a later date.