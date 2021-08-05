Martin woman killed in two-vehicle crash

A Martin woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Skyhawk Parkway and Courtright Road.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 70-year-old Alice Kay Jackson was traveling east on Courtright Road in a 2018 Buick sedan and 20-year-old Derek M. Record, of Dyer, was traveling south on Skyhawk Parkway in a 2016 GMC Sierra when the two collided at the intersection.

After the collision, the pickup overturned in the right-of-way on the east side of Skyhawk Parkway and the sedan ran off of the roadway into a soybean field southwest of Midway Wholesale Florist.

Fuqua says both drivers were transported to the Martin hospital by EMS where Record was treated and released.

Mrs. Jackson was fatally injured in the crash.

Sergeant Trae Vaughn is still investigating the crash with assistance from THP Trooper Matthew Moeller.