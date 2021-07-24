July 25, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Martin Youth Soccer…

Martin Youth Soccer registration begins Monday

Martin Youth Soccer registration begins Monday

Registration begins Monday for Martin Youth Soccer.

League Commissioner Mike Garvin tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Garvin says youth soccer always brings a big crowd to the Martin Recreation Complex.

(AUDIO)

Garvin says if your child wants to play soccer, don’t let the $50 dollar registration fee stop you from signing them up.

(AUDIO)

Registration is available online at martinallsports.com or by picking up a registration form at Martin City Hall or the Parks and Rec office.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology