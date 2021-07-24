Martin Youth Soccer registration begins Monday
Registration begins Monday for Martin Youth Soccer.
League Commissioner Mike Garvin tells Thunderbolt Radio News…
(AUDIO)
Garvin says youth soccer always brings a big crowd to the Martin Recreation Complex.
(AUDIO)
Garvin says if your child wants to play soccer, don’t let the $50 dollar registration fee stop you from signing them up.
(AUDIO)
Registration is available online at martinallsports.com or by picking up a registration form at Martin City Hall or the Parks and Rec office.