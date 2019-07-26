Registration for Martin Youth Soccer begins Saturday and runs through August 9th for ages four through 16.

Martin Park and Rec Youth Sports Athletic Coordinator Mike Garvin tells Thunderbolt Radio News that the youth soccer league is open for players of all skill levels.

Garvin also says, unlike other sports, equipment for soccer is minimal.

Registration for Martin Youth Soccer is available online at martin all sports-dot-com or at Martin City Hall.

Registration will also take place at Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, and Martin Middle Schools July 31st from 8:00 to 11:30.

The registration fee is $50 dollars.