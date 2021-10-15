Martoberfest moved to Saturday due to rainy Friday night forecast

Friday night’s scheduled Martoberfest is being pushed back to Saturday night due the possibility of rain in the forecast.

Organizers say the time of the event will stay the same on Saturday from 5:00 to 10:00 in The Courtyard in downtown Martin.

The Martin Business Association is hosting the inaugural Martoberfest, which features over 25 craft beers available for sampling and live music from Tennessee Bob, Saw Lightning, and Harper & James.

Other sponsors for the event include Volunteer Distributing, Vantage Coffee Roasters, The Courtyard Venue, Nanney Farms, and Weakley County Prevention Coalition.