Funeral services for Mary Lee Walker, age 83, of Paris, formerly of Dresden, will be Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Burial will be in the Matheny Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 11:00 until service time.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.