Mary Nethery, friendly voice of WCMT’s ‘Good Times in the Morning,’ passes away at 90

It’s with deep sadness that Thunderbolt Radio & Digital announces the passing of Mrs. Mary Nethery.

“Miss Mary” passed away in Jackson Friday, March 17, 2023, following a heart condition.

Her cheerful voice was heard daily on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning.”

She was loved by thousands of WCMT listeners who enjoyed her unfiltered, “tell it like is” commentary.

Miss Mary continued her late husband’s legacy, that of Charles Nethery, who spent 15 years on the radio telling listeners about yesterday’s high and low temperatures and keeping up with the rainfall.

Mary Nethery was a household name to WCMT’s listeners.

Young and old, school children, doctors, teachers, factory workers, preachers, farmers…everyone loved listening to Miss Mary.

She turned 90 on December 24 of 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

There has never been anyone quite like Mary Nethery ever to grace the radio airwaves of WCMT.

Thunderbolt Radio sends condolences to her family.

We will miss Mary…as she had made thousands of our listeners smile when they heard her voice.

Thank you for the blessings you’ve given us, Miss Mary.

(Paul Tinkle)