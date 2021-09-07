Maryville woman indicted, accused of filing false report

A Maryville woman is accused of identity theft and falsely reporting a sexual assault incident.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart says in April, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving 38-year-old Cristy Lynn Wallace.

On April 24th, Wallace was transported from the Grainger County Jail to the Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson County, where she provided a false name and reported that a Grainger County Sheriff’s deputy had sexually assaulted her at the time of her arrest.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the incident did not occur.

Last month, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wallace with one count of False Report and one count of Identity Theft.

Tuesday morning, Wallace, who was already in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, was served on those charges.