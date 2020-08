Beginning at midnight tonight, Weakley County will be under a mask or face covering mandate due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says over the past 10 days, there have been 222 new positive cases in the county.

Mayor Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the mask mandate.

(AUDIO)

Bynum says there are exceptions to the Executive Order.

(AUDIO)

The mask mandate for Weakley County is in effect until further notice.