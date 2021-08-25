Mask required in UT System until Sept. 7

As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread and is driving up hospitalizations in local communities, UT Martin’s main campus and five regional centers are joining the UT System to adjust mask requirements for at least the next two weeks.

UT Martin Communications Chief Bud Grimes tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Grimes adds that masks are not required in private offices and residence hall rooms and while individuals are actively eating, drinking, or engaging in fitness activities.