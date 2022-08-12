Masquerade Theater Holds Three Shows This Weekend

Masquerade Theater at the Capitol will hold three presentations this weekend.

“The One Act Play That Goes Wrong” will be held tonight and Saturday night, along with an afternoon show on Sunday.

Show times tonight and Saturday are at 7:00, with Sunday’s final performance at 2:00.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, or at the box office thirty-minutes prior to the show.

“The One Act Play That Goes Wrong” was the 2015 winner of the Laurence Olivier Award for “Best New Comedy”.