Masquerade Theater is seeking donations to help with expenses at the historic Capitol Theatre.

Officials with the theater say with the current pandemic situation, they’ve have had to postpone the remainder of the scheduled 2020 season.

Even though there haven’t been any performances since March, there are still expenses such as rent, insurance, utilities, and other costs.

The monetary costs to maintain the building and organization are approximately $2,500 dollars each month, not including production expenses.

Donations can be made via one of the three options below to help cover costs until Masquerade Theater can safely stage another theatrical performance.

(1.) Mail to:

Masquerade Theatre

PO Box 1414

Union City, TN 38281

(2.) Via PayPal: Use Friends and Family option to donate

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ucmasqueradetheatre

(3.) Through a Pampered Chef fundraiser.

https://www.pamperedchef.com/party/masqueradetheatre20?fbclid=IwAR1FPZcBsW3x70VsuMNEFcXJTIU2uo54EnVcWxbrxPb60oy5XtFz1gn2jPs