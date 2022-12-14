Massey named Greenfield Vice Mayor, Spikes appointed City Recorder

The Greenfield City Board appointed a Vice Mayor and City Recorder at last night’s monthly meeting.

New alderman Jaye Massey was the leading vote-getter in last month’s election and was named the city’s Vice Mayor.

The Board also appointed City Clerk Jerica Spikes as the new City Recorder for Greenfield. Miss Spikes has worked for the City of Greenfield for over 15 years. Current City Recorder Callie Smithson is resigning after four and half years, and her last day will be Friday.

In other business, Cowart, Reese, Sargent CPAs presented the city’s 2021-22 audit with no findings.