Matchups for Monday, May 5

Monday, May 3

Baseball

Dresden @ McKenzie

East Hickman @ Waverly

Madison @ Waverly

Loretto @ Giles Co

Middleton @ Bradford

Ripley @ Dyer Co

Ballard @ So Fulton

Gibson Co @ So Gibson

Greenfield @ Halls

Westview @ Lexington

Lake Co @ Peabody

Milan @ Scotts Hill

Decatur Co @Trinity

Bolivar @ Haywood

Union City @ Jackson Christian

South Side @ USJ

Softball

Henry Co @ Camden

Waverly @ Fairview

Hickman Co @ Perry Co

Halls @ Crockett Co

Westview @ Dyersburg

Trinity @ Milan

So Fulton @ Peabody

Obion Co @ Ripley

Soccer

Brighton @ Crockett Co

Ripley @ Obion Co

St. Louis Cardinals vs New York Mets 5:50 on KYTN