Matchups for Thursday, April 22

Baseball

Bruceton @ Bradford

USJ @ Milan

Christian Fellowship @ So Fulton

Arlington @ Bartlett

Scotts Hill @ Gibson Co

Brighton @ Halls

Huntingdon @ South Side

Wayne Co @ McNairy

Briarcrest @ Trinity

Adamsville @ Bolivar

Crockett Co @ Ripley

Softball

So Gibson @ Crockett Co

Westview @ Dyer Co

Greenfield @ Gleason

Milan @ McKenzie

Graves Co @ So Fulton

Clarksburg @ Decatur Co

Covington @ Ripley

Soccer

North Side @ Hardin Co

Liberty @ South Side

Obion Co @ Union City

Dyer Co @ Cordova

Madison @ Crockett Co

Milan @ So Gibson