Matt Beaty acquired by San Francisco Giants; in uniform for today’s game against the Yankees

Dresden native Matt Beaty will be in uniform today for the San Francisco Giants after the team announced it acquired the 30-year-old first baseman and outfielder from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash.

The Giants are in the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees.

Beaty was originally drafted by the Dodgers in 2015 where he helped the team win a World Series title in 2020.

He was traded to the Padres in 2022 and later signed a minor league deal with the Royals.