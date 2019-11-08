Matt Beaty of the Los Angeles Dodgers is giving back to his hometown of Dresden and Weakley County this weekend.

The Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend features a golf tournament tomorrow at Persimmon Hills in Sharon, and a community picnic and baseball camp Sunday afternoon at Wilson Park in Dresden.

Beaty says the event is a fundraiser for a scholarship fund began by him and his wife, Jesica, as a way to give back to the Weakley County community.

Beaty spent most of the season with the Dodgers and was also a starter during the team’s postseason run.

He says he appreciated the support from home during his first year in the Major Leagues.

Fans can get autographs and photos with Beaty Saturday during the picnic in Dresden. No ticket is required, however any donation to the scholarship fund is encouraged.