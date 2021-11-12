Matt Beaty Scholarship event this weekend

Dresden native and Los Angeles Dodgers star Matt Beaty is back in town this weekend for the Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend event to raise money for Weakley County student-athletes.

Matt’s wife, Jesica Beaty, also a Dresden native, tells Thunderbolt Radio News about this weekend.

The couple uses the Matt Beaty Fund to help Weakley County student-athletes as they advance to the next level. The funds will also be used to help local sports programs in the county.

Matt Beaty was drafted by the Dodgers in 2015 and he and Jesica established the Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend in 2019.

Beaty won a World Series ring with the Dodgers last year and made it to the National League Championship Series with Los Angeles last month.