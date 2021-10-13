Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend next month

The Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend is a month away with the Los Angeles Dodgers star coming back to Weakley County to raise money for Weakley County student-athletes.

Matt’s wife, Jesica Beaty, tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the weekend’s events on November 13th and 14th.

(AUDIO)

The couple use the Matt Beaty Fund to help Weakley County student-athletes as they advance to the next level. The funds will also be used to help local sports programs in Weakley County.

Jesica says there are two places to get more information on next month’s special weekend.

(AUDIO)

Matt Beaty was drafted by the Dodgers in 2015 and he and Jesica established the Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend in 2019.