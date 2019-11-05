The Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend is this weekend in Dresden.

The Los Angeles Dodgers rookie and his wife Jesica, both Dresden natives, began the scholarship fund as a way to give back to the Weakley County community.

In 249 at-bats this past season, Beaty hit .265 with nine homeruns and 46 RBIs.

Jesica Beaty tells Thunderbolt Radio News about Matt’s first season with the Dodgers.

With his play on the field and clutch-hitting at the plate, Jesica says Beaty quickly gained fans in Los Angeles.

This weekend’s fundraiser includes a golf tournament Saturday at Persimmon Hills in Sharon, and a picnic and baseball camp Sunday at the city park in Dresden.

If you’d like more information, you can find the event page on Facebook under “Beaty Scholarship Weekend.”