Matt Holliday Named to St. Louis Cardinals Coaching Staff

The St. Louis Cardinals have filled five new coaching spots on their team.

The Cardinals announced that former player Matt Holliday will serve as the new bench coach.

The 42 year old Holliday was a seven time All-Star with St. Louis, and a member of the 2011 World Series championship team.

Also joining the Cardinals is Dusty Blake as pitching coach, Turner Ward as hitting coach, Brandon Allen as assistant hitting coach and Julio Rangel as assistant coach and bullpen coach.

Following the past season, bench coach Skip Schumaker was named the new manager of the Miami Marlins, with pitching coach Mike Maddux and hitting coach Jeff Albert stepping down. Bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd also took a special assistant position within the organization.

The Cardinals also announced that coaches Willie McGee, Stubby Clapp and Ron “Pop” Warner were returning to the team.