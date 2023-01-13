Matt Holliday Resigns Coaching Position With St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from his coaching position with the team.

The Cardinals made the announcement on Thursday.

The 42 year old Holliday was named the teams bench coach in November, after serving as an outfielder and hitting coach for Oklahoma State.

The Cardinals have announced that Joe McEwing has been hired to fill the position.

The 50 year old McEwing spent 16 years in the Chicago White Sox organization, where he started as a minor league coach, then advanced as the major league third base coach and bench coach.

During his playing days, McEwing played in the Major Leagues for nine years with the Cardinals, Mets, Royals and Astros.