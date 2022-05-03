May Primary Voting Day in Obion County

It is election day in Obion County.

The May State and County Primary is taking place today, with only a couple of contested races on the ballot.

In Obion County, voters can cast ballots for the 27th District Attorney General, with Adam Nelson and Robert “Rusty” Young the Fourth both running as Republicans.

Six people are seeking three seats on the County Commission for District Five.

Those on the ballot include Paul Albright, James Beasley, Taylor Pierce, Harris Pitts, Shane Sanford and Brent Work.

Voters in Obion County will go to their respective polling stations today, with no voting at the Obion County Election Commission Office.

Polls will be open for Obion County voters from 8:00 until 7:00.