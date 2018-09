An Air Evac Lifeteam crew from Mayfield is among 12 crews and 74 crew members being deployed to provide emergency services in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

Lifeteam crews from Blytheville, Arkansas and Parsons, Tennessee are also being deployed to the southeast coastal area.

Crews will be on a 7-14-day activation, will stay in the area as long as needed and will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state, and local EMS agencies.

