Mayfield Cardinals Playing for State Football Championship

Two teams with a combined 28 Kentucky State Football Championships will play today for the Class-2A title.

(14-0) Mayfield will face (13-1) Beechwood at 4:00, at the University of Kentucky.

Mayfield comes into the game with 12 state titles, while Beechwood has won 16 state championships, including five in the last six years.

The Cardinals advanced to the state championship with a 38-28 home win against Lexington Christian, while Beechwood advanced with a 48-0 win over Lloyd Memorial.