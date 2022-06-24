June 23, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Mayfield Consumer Products…

Mayfield Consumer Products to Expand at Hickory Industrial Park

Mayfield Consumer Products to Expand at Hickory Industrial Park

Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, has announced a five year plan of expansion and jobs at the Hickory Industrial Park in Graves County.

The manufacturer of candles and other home fragrance products, will invest a total of $33.3 million dollars, and employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years.

The announcement comes as the company builds back following last December’s destructive tornado outbreak.

Mayfield Consumer Products has already begun construction on a 40,000-square-foot expansion, that includes a $2.3 million dollar investment.

The company now plans an additional 63,000-square-foot expansion, with a $31 million dollar commitment.

The project will consolidate operations in Graves County following the total loss of a separate facility during last year’s storm.

Company leaders expect the expansion to be completed by 2023.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology