Mayfield Consumer Products to Expand at Hickory Industrial Park

Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, has announced a five year plan of expansion and jobs at the Hickory Industrial Park in Graves County.

The manufacturer of candles and other home fragrance products, will invest a total of $33.3 million dollars, and employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years.

The announcement comes as the company builds back following last December’s destructive tornado outbreak.

Mayfield Consumer Products has already begun construction on a 40,000-square-foot expansion, that includes a $2.3 million dollar investment.

The company now plans an additional 63,000-square-foot expansion, with a $31 million dollar commitment.

The project will consolidate operations in Graves County following the total loss of a separate facility during last year’s storm.

Company leaders expect the expansion to be completed by 2023.