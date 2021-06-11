Mayfield Couple Launches New Communication Platform

A Mayfield couple has launched a social media platform to take on social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

West Kentucky Star reported David and Amy Jones created Sayzzle.com, a website that comes equipped with all of the features of a social media platform.

Reports said the couple began forming the idea for Sayzzle in 2018, after seeing a need for a website that would let users speak their minds without fear of being banned.

The website does have guidelines to protect users against harassment and threats, but there are no fact-checkers or removal of posts where users share their opinions.

Sayzzle does require a yearly subscription fee of $17.76, to protects users from data collectors, profile thieves, and ads.

The website also offers users one-dollar per year indefinitely, for every person they get to sign up.