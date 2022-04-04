Mayfield Football Coach Named Inductee to National Hall of Fame

Mayfield High School football coach Joe Morris will be inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

West Kentucky Star reported Morris was nominated for the honor by the Kentucky High School Coaches Association.

Morris has been the head coach for the Cardinals since 1999, and has compiled 271 wins with just 54 losses.

During his 23 year tenure as head coach, Mayfield has never had a team finish with a losing record, with undefeated records achieved in 2002 and 2010.

Morris is also a six-time state champion coach, winning five Class 1A state titles and one Class 2A state title.

The induction ceremony will be held in Des Moines, Iowa on June 21st.