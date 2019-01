The Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected four individuals to be added to the Board of Directors effective January 22.

Chamber President Denise Thompson says Stephen Powell of Old Hickory Clay Company, MidSouth Materials, & Hoskin’s BBQ; Ricky Binkley of West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation; Brent Schultz of Mayfield Electric & Water Systems; and Joey Reed of First United Methodist Church have been selected by the board to three year terms.