A Mayfield man was arrested and charged after holding his family members against their will.

Mayfield Police Department reports said officers responded Saturday to a report of a man threatening to kill himself and his family at a home on East College Street.

When arriving at the scene, 36-year-old Aaron Svoboda attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended after a brief chase.

An investigation showed Svoboda had a large kitchen knife, and had restricted the movement of family members, including taking their phones.

Police said Svoboda had a Domestic Violence Order in place, and was not allowed to be around his family.

He was arrested on charges that included four counts of first degree unlawful imprisonment, violation of an emergency protective order, second degree fleeing or evading police, first degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.