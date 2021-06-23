Mayfield Man Caught Burglarizing Former Paducah Horse Track

A Mayfield man was arrested on charges of burglarizing a former Paducah horse racing facility.

Police reports said 40 year old Dustin Kincer was taken into custody on charges of third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Reports said the property manager of Bluegrass Downs called police after seeing an intruder on the property.

Multiple Paducah police officers arrived and began searching the old grandstand area, and all of the rooms.

The report said officers forced open a locked door in the bar area, and found Kincer hiding in a freezer.

At the time of his arrest, reports said Kincer had various tools in a backpack, along with copper wire cut from the HVAC units.