Mayfield Man Charged With Firing Gun Shots in Downtown Paducah

A Mayfield man has been arrested in connection with shots being fired in downtown Paducah.

Twenty-four year old Dewayne Gammons was taken into custody on charges of first degree wanton endangerment.

Gammons was determined to have been the passenger in a vehicle that fired several shots in the air, as it traveled in the wrong direction in the downtown area.

Earlier this month, 26 year old Keyja Hammonds of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging her with first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more.

Detectives determined that Ms. Hammonds was recklessly driving a stolen Toyota Camry, when the passenger fired the shots.

Gammons was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.