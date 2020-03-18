A farm accident Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Mayfield man.

According to West Kentucky Star, Mayfield and Graves County first responders were called to a farming operation Tuesday morning on KY Hwy 1710 for a man trapped in a grain bin.

The initial investigation revealed that an employee, 44-year-old Adolfo Garcia, was inside the 80,000 bushel grain bin in an attempt to dislodge a portion of corn that was stuck.

A witness and co-worker reported that a large amount of corn collapsed on the victim as it was dislodged.

Multiple emergency officials were called to the scene, along with local farmers and equipment.

Crews were eventually able to free Garcia Tuesday afternoon, but he was pronounced deceased by the Graves County Coroner.

The report said Garcia is survived by his wife and five children.