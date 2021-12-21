Mayfield Police Arrest Two From Michigan for Looting Damaged Health Care Facility

Mayfield police have reported the arrest of two Michigan men on drug and looting charges.

Police reports said the arrests came following a traffic stop on a vehicle, that was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

A Graves County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was called to assist, with the presence of drugs detected.

The search of the vehicle yielded multiple containers of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a large drawer overflowing with bags of prescription medications and pharmaceutical controlled substance packs.

An investigation revealed the medications and drawer were take from the Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation Center, which was destroyed by the tornado.