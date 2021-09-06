Mayfield School System to Use Non-Traditional Instruction Days

The Mayfield School System will not return to classes until Thursday due to COVID issues.

A posting on the school website said the days of Tuesday and Wednesday will be considered Non-Traditional Instruction days.

Reports said positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase, even with the availability of the vaccine and other safety precautions.

The post said because of the increased cases, along with quarantines of both students and staff, students will participate in classwork with their Chromebooks.

School meals will be provided to any child 18 and under each day, with pickup at the elementary or middle school.