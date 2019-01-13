A Mayfield teenager now faces multiple charges after leading police officers on a long vehicle chase.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said the pursuit began when deputies attempted to stop a speeding passenger car on State Route 121, just north of Mayfield.

Reports said nineteen year old Max Davis disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens and continued at a high rate of speed onto I-69 towards Marshall County.

During the pursuit, reports said Davis ran several vehicles off of the roadway and attempted to cause a collision with deputies.

In a final attempt to evade deputies, Davis pulled into a driveway on State Route 131 and traveled through the yard of a residence and became stuck in a ditch.

He was taken into custody on 19 charges that included 10 counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of wanton endangerment involving police officers and reckless driving.