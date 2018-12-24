Authorities in Graves County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

WPSD-TV reports 14-year-old Madison A. Klar was reported missing December 20 from her home in Mayfield.

The Mayfield Police Department reports Klar has been seen in various locations in Mayfield but is believed to be in the Paducah area.

Klar is a black female with light skin. She is 5’8″, 137 pounds with shoulder-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie and pink Louisville sweatpants.

If you see Klar or know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Mayfield Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.