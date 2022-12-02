Mayfield to Fulton I-69 Construction Project to Start

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced work will begin on the I-69 project from Mayfield to Fulton.

Plans call for the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway to be brought up to interstate standards starting this month.

The two-year, $33.9 million dollar project will include converting the Highway 339 Wingo Exit 14 to a diamond interchange with extended ramps.

Crews also will make improvements to Exits 1 and 2 at Fulton, which will enable the extension of I-69 along the final 21 miles of the existing parkway.

Initial work on the I-69 project will include clearing brush around the Wingo interchange, and utility work, in preparation for full construction in the Spring.

The project has a target for completion by the end of 2024.