Mayfield Woman Arrested in Paducah Following “Shots Fired” Call

A Mayfield woman is facing felony charges following her arrest in Paducah.

Police reports said 26 year old Keyja Hammonds is now charged with first degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

The charges stem from a “shots fired” incident that happened in downtown Paducah early Sunday morning.

Detectives say Ms. Hammond was driving a stolen Toyota Camry, with Texas license plates, when a passenger fired several shots into the air.

Ms. Hammonds was reportedly driving the vehicle the wrong way at a high rate of speed, which endangered pedestrians that were leaving a bar.

Detectives are now seeking information on the individual who fired the shots.