Maynard Says South Fulton Police Department is Moving Forward

South Fulton Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said things are going well for his department.

Maynard was hired as the new police chief in October, and succeeds former longtime chief Andy Crocker.

With almost one month under his belt, the South Fulton native told Thunderbolt News that he always wanted to give back to the community.(AUDIO)

Chief Maynard said South Fulton currently has four officers on staff, and receives patrol assistance from the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

The chief said he wants residents to know that his department is there to help and assist in any way.(AUDIO)

Chief Maynard said his department has room for officer growth, and he hopes to fill those spots in the future.