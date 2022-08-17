Mayor Benny McGuire Addresses Accomplishments by County Commission

During his last monthly meeting this week, Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire highlighted some recent accomplishments made by the County Commission.

In making his farewell speech, Mayor McGuire said he was proud of decisions that can help the county going forward.(AUDIO)

The Mayor then addressed the financial gain for the board approval of the Skyhawk Solar Farm, at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.(AUDIO)

McGuire said he was also proud of the Commission’s decision to support cheaper and more timely road repairs in the county.(AUDIO)

McGuire will leave office in September after serving 16 years in the Mayor’s position.