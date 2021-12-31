Mayor Benny McGuire Pleased at Past Year for Obion County

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire says he feels the county has rebounded well over the past year.

Calling 2020’s COVID crisis the hardest year since he was elected to office, Mayor McGuire said Obion County has moved forward the past 12 months.(AUDIO)

The Mayor said plans are already in place for growth in the New Year, including a big project at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.(AUDIO)

McGuire said the county will also be using the pandemic funding from the federal government on planned projects next year.