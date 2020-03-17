Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire expressed his thoughts at the recent search and recovery of three Obion County boaters in Hardin County.

At the start of Monday’s County Commission meeting at the Obion County Public Library, Mayor McGuire spoke to the board and those in attendance.

The bodies of 43 year old Kenneth Wayne Driver, of Obion, along with Obion County Central students 15 year old Kenneth Wayne Driver II, of Troy, and 15 year old Chandler Smith, of Samburg, were recovered last week following boating accident that occurred at Pickwick Dam on February 22nd.