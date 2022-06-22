Mayor Brundige announces new waste service for Martin residents

Mayor Randy Brundige is pleased to announce that RaeKar is the new waste hauler for Martin residents.

“In an effort to be of service, we listened to Martin residents and have awarded a new contract to haul waste,” stated Mayor Brundige. “It is my hope that that this transition is a smooth as possible and request residents to be patient with RaeKar as they begin service on July 1, 2022,” Brundige further stated.

“Martin residents trash collection days will not change.” It is very important to us as we lead this change in service that there is as little disruption as possible. RaeKar has worked out a schedule that includes maintaining current service routes and pickup days.

RaeKar will begin delivering trash carts to residents during the last two weeks of June 2022. There is no additional charge for the provided trash cart. If a resident would like more than one trash cart, he/she may contact RaeKar to request an additional cart for a fee. RaeKar requests that Martin residents begin using their new trash cart on July 1, 2022.

Mayor Brundige further commented that once RaeKar gets established within the community residential recycling will likely be an option. Recycling for residential pickup is offered through RaeKar but only at a predetermined number of participants. RaeKar will be sending out interest letters to determine if the minimum 500 customers would participate in the residential recycling program before it will be offered as an option. “I realize that many residents are currently recycling on their own, including me, and I hope that we gain enough local interest to provide this service; the more we recycle the less garbage ends up in landfills.”

Martin residents should place their current trash carts out for pick up as well until Republic Services collects their cans. Mayor Brundige is hopeful this completed in the first part of July.

The City of Martin is happy to be of service and will make an inquiry on your behalf to RaeKar; however, RaeKar prides itself of exceptional customer service and encourages residents to call their office at 931.722.6186 or visit their website at www.raekar.com. RaeKar also has a presence on social media platforms of Facebook and Instagram.

“We are looking forward to a good working relationship with RaeKar and have high expectations of them providing exemplary customer service to our constituency,”